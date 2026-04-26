Axecap Investments LLC Invests $7.98 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000. Lam Research comprises about 4.9% of Axecap Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Earnings & press coverage

Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Analyst target upgrades

Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Market breadth coverage

Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Morgan Stanley note

Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary and analysis warn the stock reflects a lot of AI upside already — some investors may view multiple and momentum as stretched, which could amplify pullbacks on any growth-slow surprises. Valuation caution analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $275.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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