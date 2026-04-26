B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 13,074 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Rambus were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rambus by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rambus by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $161,579,000 after buying an additional 1,026,776 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,962,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 894,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $93,249,000 after buying an additional 578,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,926,000 after buying an additional 462,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.63. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $161.80.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $3,936,717.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,653,434.10. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $5,848,885. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Rambus to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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