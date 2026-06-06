Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,167,964 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Kraft Heinz worth $213,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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