BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $219,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wall Street Zen lowered Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $3,951,664.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,951,664.54. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,835 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.02 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here