BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 325.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,698 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

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Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $147.64 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $247.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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