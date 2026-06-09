Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,154 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 879,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock worth $174,340,000 after purchasing an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $80,925,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $61,569,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.11.

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Globe Life Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE GL opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,439.88. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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