Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 121,951 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,951 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $49,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter worth $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1,783.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,895 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 121.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,174 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Insider Activity at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, insider Fred Burke sold 671,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $19,928,101.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 840,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,943,457.84. This trade represents a 44.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal sold 275,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $8,183,607.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 345,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,243,250.64. This trade represents a 44.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,726,405 shares of company stock worth $288,679,700 over the last 90 days. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $336.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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