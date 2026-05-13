Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $148.55 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,538 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 26,743 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 32.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $148,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.47 and a fifty-two week high of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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