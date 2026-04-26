Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,086 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $176.26 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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