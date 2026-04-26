Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 134,838 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,568 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 134,838 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after buying an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $448,084,000 after buying an additional 2,265,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,843,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $150,634,000 after buying an additional 2,160,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9%

CMG stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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