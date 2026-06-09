Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 15,626 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,585 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.67 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.Intercontinental Exchange's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,820. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.60.

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Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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