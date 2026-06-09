Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 4,702 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $331.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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