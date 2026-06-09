Capital International Inc. CA Sells 22,885 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,085.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company's 50 day moving average is $892.70 and its 200 day moving average is $854.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $682.08 and a 52-week high of $1,093.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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