Capital International Investors Acquires 89,272 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,825 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.03% of Teleflex worth $55,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Teleflex by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,114 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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