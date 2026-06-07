Capital International Investors Purchases 2,184,439 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.88% of Roblox worth $2,589,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,991,000 after buying an additional 1,326,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547,103 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,719,000 after purchasing an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,963,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 619,048 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 183,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,068 in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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