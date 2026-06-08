Capital World Investors Has $426.24 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,843,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $426,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $64.58 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.71.

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About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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