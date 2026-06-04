Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 12,294 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $142,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

HD opened at $313.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $323.79 and its 200 day moving average is $348.36. The stock has a market cap of $312.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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