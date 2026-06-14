Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases 11,293 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 487,636 shares of the company's stock worth $78,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 780,508 shares of the company's stock worth $125,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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