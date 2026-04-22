Columbia Asset Management Acquires 29,266 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 878.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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