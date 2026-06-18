Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,453 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pool by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Pool by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Get Pool alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles are centered on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool algae issue and related political coverage, which is unrelated to Pool Corporation’s business and is unlikely to have a direct impact on POOL shares.

Recent articles are centered on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool algae issue and related political coverage, which is unrelated to Pool Corporation’s business and is unlikely to have a direct impact on POOL shares. Neutral Sentiment: No company-specific earnings, guidance, analyst, or acquisition news was included in the latest headlines, so the stock’s move appears more likely tied to broader market sentiment than a fundamental update for Pool Corporation.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.02. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $172.68 and a one year high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, Director John E. Stokely acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.06 per share, for a total transaction of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,363.80. This represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Hope acquired 464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pool wasn't on the list.

While Pool currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here