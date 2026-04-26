Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,159 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 179,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.70.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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