Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 11,461 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 903.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 9.7%

NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here