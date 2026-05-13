CPC Advisors LLC Sells 9,126 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CPC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of CPC Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $124.47 and a one year high of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here