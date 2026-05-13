Crown Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,262 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $124.47 and a one year high of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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