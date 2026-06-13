DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 432,811 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for 3.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of DTE Energy worth $60,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $126.23 and a 52 week high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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