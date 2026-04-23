EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 948.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,168 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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