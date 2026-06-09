Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 302.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 498,898 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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