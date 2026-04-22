Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,086 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 951.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,455 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Citic Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.4%

NFLX stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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