Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Purchases 62,008 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 810.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,659 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.6% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,490,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Netflix by 991.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,473,196 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $138,127,000 after buying an additional 1,338,264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,129.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 127,490 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 117,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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