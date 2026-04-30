Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Stake Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $282.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $250.57 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average is $248.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.69 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 19.49%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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