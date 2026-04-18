Fabrinet $FN Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Weiss Ratings cut Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $562.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE FN opened at $690.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $167.33 and a fifty-two week high of $708.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.87 and a 200-day moving average of $483.73.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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