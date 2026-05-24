Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in H2O America $HTO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.09% of H2O America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of H2O America by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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H2O America Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HTO opened at $58.13 on Friday. H2O America has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $183.29 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. H2O America's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip acquired 50,385 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 50,385 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTO. TD Cowen began coverage on H2O America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H2O America in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H2O America

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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