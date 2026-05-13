Financial Plan Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financial Plan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,843 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $223.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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