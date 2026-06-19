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First Growth Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Target logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • First Growth Capital LLC initiated a new position in Target, buying 8,091 shares worth about $791,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Target’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion, up 6.7% year over year. The company also raised its full-year FY 2026 EPS guidance to 7.50–8.50.
  • Target increased its quarterly dividend to $1.16 per share from $1.14, implying a 3.5% yield. Meanwhile, analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $126.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,091 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $257,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,210 shares of the retailer's stock worth $280,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,298 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 6,639.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,912,963 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Target by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,505 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $137.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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