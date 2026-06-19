First Growth Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,091 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $257,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,210 shares of the retailer's stock worth $280,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,298 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 6,639.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,912,963 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Target by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,505 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $137.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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