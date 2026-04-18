Fisher Funds Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,685.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,895 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.5% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Netflix were worth $58,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Argus dropped their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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