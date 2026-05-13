Franchise GP Ltd Takes $23.57 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,370 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $23,568,000. NVIDIA makes up 27.2% of Franchise GP Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 54,483 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Financial Plan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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