Friedenthal Financial Purchases 7,434 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 4,796.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,080. This trade represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 15,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $2,970,604.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,256.32. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $156.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Key Phillips 66 News

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About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

See Also

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