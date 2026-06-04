Globant S.A. $GLOB Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,143 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 130,787 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 1.48% of Globant worth $42,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Globant by 6,875.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 915,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,703 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 630,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Globant by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,755 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Globant by 493.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 660,296 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 659,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Globant had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Globant

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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