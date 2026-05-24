Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 19,326.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,322,187.20. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,014.80. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,482 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.67.

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About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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