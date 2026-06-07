Havemeyer Place LP Buys New Shares in Ford Motor Company $F

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,736 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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