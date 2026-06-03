Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Henry Schein worth $206,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company's stock worth $453,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after acquiring an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,168 shares of the company's stock worth $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock worth $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,334,364 shares of the company's stock worth $88,562,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,043 shares of company stock valued at $551,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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