Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 332.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,774 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Ingredion worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,847,432.05. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,556,406.70. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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