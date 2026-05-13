Investment Advisory Services Group LLC Invests $643,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Investment Advisory Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Investment Advisory Services Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $384.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 397.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from Optimus, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, AI chips, and robotics , with Piper Sandler reiterating a $500 price target and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.”

Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from , with Piper Sandler reiterating a and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.” Positive Sentiment: Tesla said it will invest about $250 million to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Article Title

Tesla said it will invest about to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing.

Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures.

Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on FSD approval and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country.

Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy.

Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far.

A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far. Negative Sentiment: Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including Zacks Research cutting multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating.

Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly.

Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also warn that Tesla’s valuation already prices in a very optimistic future, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or autonomy milestones disappoint.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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