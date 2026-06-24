Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $760,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,835 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here