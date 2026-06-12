Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,272 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Xponance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Xponance LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $84,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after purchasing an additional 532,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.59 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.11. The company has a market capitalization of $574.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved treatment options. That supports the company’s immunology pipeline and possible future revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved treatment options. That supports the company’s immunology pipeline and possible future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee, an advanced cataract lens option, adding another incremental growth driver in medtech and reinforcing its leadership in eye care. Article Title

The company expanded U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee, an advanced cataract lens option, adding another incremental growth driver in medtech and reinforcing its leadership in eye care. Positive Sentiment: J&J announced plans to acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion, a move aimed at strengthening its cancer-treatment pipeline and signaling continued deal-making to support long-term growth. Article Title

J&J announced plans to acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion, a move aimed at strengthening its cancer-treatment pipeline and signaling continued deal-making to support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst/commentary pieces remained constructive on JNJ’s valuation, with investors highlighting its “discount” relative to quality, strong drug profits, and AAA balance-sheet profile. Article Title

Multiple analyst/commentary pieces remained constructive on JNJ’s valuation, with investors highlighting its “discount” relative to quality, strong drug profits, and AAA balance-sheet profile. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that J&J remains a favored defensive dividend stock, which supports investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Article Title

Several articles reiterated that J&J remains a favored defensive dividend stock, which supports investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A Los Angeles jury awarded $32 million in a talc/asbestos case, renewing legal risk concerns that have long weighed on Johnson & Johnson’s shares and could keep a lid on valuation. Article Title

A Los Angeles jury awarded $32 million in a talc/asbestos case, renewing legal risk concerns that have long weighed on Johnson & Johnson’s shares and could keep a lid on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the latest talc verdict underscores that litigation remains an important risk factor investors are still watching closely. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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