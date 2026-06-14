Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,418 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock worth $932,835,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $240.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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