Juno Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,558 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Juno Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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