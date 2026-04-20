KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Futu were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 442.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Futu from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $213.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $210.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $166.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

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