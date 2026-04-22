KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $168.63 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 905.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,530 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,619,630 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Netflix were worth $168,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.4%

NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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