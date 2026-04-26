Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Holdings Raised by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,648 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 44,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $267.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Earnings & press coverage

Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Analyst target upgrades

Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Market breadth coverage

Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Morgan Stanley note

Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary and analysis warn the stock reflects a lot of AI upside already — some investors may view multiple and momentum as stretched, which could amplify pullbacks on any growth-slow surprises. Valuation caution analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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